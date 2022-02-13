Ranveer Singh's Sports Drama '83' To Release On Two OTT Platforms Simultaneously

Ranveer Singh starrer latest sports drama 83 has been receiving love and appreciation from people globally. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based around the Indian Cricket Team fighting all odds to win the 1983 World Cup. The actor essayed the role of Indian Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev. After successfully witnessing an eight-week run at the Indian box office, the film is set to arrive on digital platforms. The interesting part is that it will release on two OTT platforms.

According to Mid-Day, Netflix has bagged the rights of the Hindi version, while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. A trade source close to the development told the leading daily that at the time, the OTT boom hadn’t hit India, the deal was finalised, and Star Gold had got the satellite rights. However, the audience consumption pattern changed in the past two years of the pandemic and with the digital screening gaining popularity, Disney+ Hotstar gained the rights to the regional versions. In the wake of the OTT revolution that the producers apparently sold the Hindi rights to Netflix.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to run digitally on two platforms

With this concoction, the sports drama becomes the second Hindi movie after Thalaivii (2021) to be streamed simultaneously on two web platforms. The film is likely to drop on both platforms on February 18 or 25. Only after two months of its OTT release, will the Hindi version air on Star Gold. Usually, movies make their way to OTT platforms after four weeks of theatrical release. However, the makers of 83 wanted a longer gap. This was because the Ranveer and Deepika Padukone starrer had hit the screens on December 24 and during the negotiations, the makers made it clear they wanted a minimum eight-week run before it was released digitally and on TV.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films presented 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd.

The popular film was hailed for the realistic portrayal of how Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to their maiden World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer essayed his role and was lauded by the audience and critics alike for doing justice to it. The actor was also accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone on sets, as she played the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi. The film also saw Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and many others take on pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/83thefilm/Twitter/83TheFilm