Ranveer Singh's Transformation Since He Started Working In Bollywood: See Pics

Ranveer Singh's started his Bollywood journey by playing a Delhi boy in his first film. After working in more than 15 movies in his Bollywood career, his career graph has seen positive growth. Take a look at his transformational photos right from his first movie to the very recent.

Ranveer Singh's movies

Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baarat

Ranveer Singh established himself as a powerhouse of talent through many of his movies. Right from his first movie Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma in 2010, he has surely won the hearts of many. The movie was also Maneesh Sharma's directorial debut. Ranveer Singh played the role of a Delhi dude who d decided to be a part of a business venture just to be away from his father's agricultural business.

Image courtesy: YRF YouTube

Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh did his first movie opposite Deepika Padukone in 2013. Goliyon ki Ras-Leela Ram Leela was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer was also awarded the Filmfare for the best actor. In this romantic film, both Deepika and Ranveer played lovers who die a tragic death due to family disputes. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie was appreciated by fans for the set design, costumes, and the music that accompanied it.

Image courtesy: Eros Now YouTube

Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani released in 2015. Ranveer Singh underwent a massive transformation for his role. Deepika Padukone portrayed the character of Mastani, who was the symbol of bravery on the battlefield as well as the second wife of Peshwa Bajirao. Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Kashibai was immensely appreciated by the movie watchers as well.

Image courtesy: Eros Now YouTube

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat

Padmaavat is a period drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the stone-hearted Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat won him many accolades from the industry. He even won the Filmfare Award, IIFA Award, Star Screen Award and Zee Cine Award for his role.

Image courtesy: Viacom18 Studios YouTube

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh played the role of a wannabe rapper in the film Gully Boy. The movie received a huge response all over the world and was even sent as an Oscar entry. According to Ranveer Singh, the role was a perfect blend of rap and his love for the city of Mumbai. He also stated that the film was an ode to the city that he is born in. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and went on to receive numerous accolades and even made a record of receiving the most number of awards in a year, a record that was earlier held by Amitabh Bachchan's movie, Black.

Image courtesy: Excel Movies YouTube

Promo Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

