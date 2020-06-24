Ranveer Singh's Whacky Fashion Statements That Revamped Men's Wardrobe; See Pics Here

Being one of the most vibrant people in the industry, Ranveer Singh has never let the fans down with his quirky fashion sense. Ranveer Singh is known for his experimental style, be it his movie choices or his experimental outfits. This is what makes him stand out from all the current stars in tinsel town.

It is observed that Ranveer Singh’s unconventional fashion choices inspire youngsters from across the country. So, let’s have a look at his weirdest and crazy fashion styles that has set new fashion trends and revamped our fashion wardrobes.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Ranveer Singh: Who Wore The Neon-suit Better?

Ranveer Singh introduced these whacky styles in men's wardrobes

Florals

Ranveer Singh has made his fashion speak many times when he made public appearances. Be it an intense floral shirt, kurta, or amazing blazer, Ranveer was spotted many times in such floral outfits. Blurring gender stereotypes with such floral and prints, Ranveer Singh gives major fashion inspiration to his fans. The look was finished with his stunning poses.

Prints

Layering on prints with progressively more deep prints is something just the consistently beguiling Ranveer Singh can pull off. Disrupting all design guidelines, the entertainer gave the fashion police a field's day with his choices. From printed track pants to formal and long coats, Ranveer carries prints like nobody else.

Also read | Ranveer Singh Shares Post-workout Selfie, Calls Himself An 'Endorphin Junkie'

Desi Tadka

Uniting Indian outfits with a pinch of current modern funk is the thing that Ranveer Singh does best. Blending a dhoti with a shirt is a style pattern that was started by the man himself. The flowy conventional hangings with organized formals make for a stylish look. Have a look at this desi Tadka applied by Ranveer Singh and just how amazingly he styled these palazzo pants with retro polka dot shirt and cap. It is incredibly an amazing trend set by Ranveer that inspired many fashion enthusiasts-

Skirts

There is no other male actor who can carry a skirt-look well apart from Ranveer Singh. Ranveer wore a flowy skirt during the promotions of his film Bajirao Mastani and carried off his quirky fashion with confidence. The entertainer opted to wear a kilt which is a man-skirt and Ranveer wore it for the film promotions as well at an award show.

Also read | Ranveer Singh And Mahesh Babu's Throwback Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Animal Prints

Animal Prints is something that Ranveer Singh has flaunted amazingly in many of his attires. From funky track pants to formal suits, Ranveer Singh has made a trend with his funky animal print attires. The leopard face print, the zebra print, the dragon face, and also the tiger prints, Ranveer Singh’s trend-setter animal prints have always inspired the youth to revamp their wardrobe.

Also read | Ranveer Singh's Multiple Interests, Education & Other Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.