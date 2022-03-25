Ranveer's '83' Leaves Sir Richard Hadlee Impressed, Pens Appreciation Letter To Kapil Dev

Ravichandran Ashwin going past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets to become the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests was a major talking point in the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka. 28 years ago, the latter too had crossed someone, to become the then highest wicket-taker in the world.

The legendary all-rounder had beaten Sir Richard Hadlee's record of 431 wickets way back in 1994 and held the record for many years before Muttiah Muralitharan, late Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath and others crossed the tally. The Kiwi all-rounder recently wrote a letter to Kapil Dev, but there was no mention of the historic moment of the Indian going past his record.

The 70-year-old hailed his other achievement, winning the 1983 World Cup. This was thanks to the movie 83 which released on Netflix recently. Hadlee was touched to see Kapil Dev's journey in motivating the side in bringing the coveted trophy home, through the film. He also praised the performances of lead actor Ranveer Singh and the other efforts related to the film.

Sir Richard Hadlee pens appreciation note for Kapil Dev after watching 83

Sir Richard Hadlee called Kapil Dev as 'Kaps' and shared that he was inspired to contact him after watching 83. The legend stated that he really enjoyed the movie, and relived the 1983 World Cup. He called it an 'inspirational movie' and that the story warmed his heart.

Hadlee added that the movie gave him a 'greater insight' on Kapil Dev as a person and him inspiring the team with his words and efforts on the field.

The former cricketer also recalled Kapil Dev's 'marvellous' knock of 175* against Zimbabwe, one of the turning points of India's campaign, without looking at the record books, the low scores in the final and the manner in which the team lifted themselves to beat West Indies, who were considered mighty way back. He also praised Kapil and Jimmy (Mohinder Amarnath) for their 'active part' in the movie.

He stated that Kapil Dev was 'well-portrayed' by Ranveer Singh. Hadlee also praised the production, the use of real-life footage and still camera shots to enact the matches, which he stated 'embellished the movie' and brought the 'absorbing' story to life.

He also highlighted the 'distinguishable' actors in the Indian and West Indian teams, giving a special mention to the actor playing Malcolm Marshall.

Kapil posted the note on Instagram, extended gratitude for Hadlee's 'kind words' and added that it was a 'truly special' message.

83 hits OTT

The Kabir Khan-directed 83, also starring Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Boman Irani, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, among others released on Netflix as well as Disney+ Hostar last week. The film had released on December 24 last year. The film hit the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office, but overall did not live up to the expectations.

However, it earned praises galore from numerous celebrities.