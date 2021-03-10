Ranvir Shorey, Amit Tandon Share 'life Changing' Grooming Advice; Netizens Call It 'best'

People take various kinds of efforts for self-care, but there are always those who go the extra mile. Mere brushing of the teeth might not be enough for some, and it seems some enjoy water flossing too. This came out in a recent conversation between actor Ranvir Shorey and stand-up comedian Amit Tandon on Twitter.

Ranvir Shorey, Amit Tandon on water flossing

It all started with Amit Tandon tweeting his delight after trying out water flossing for the first time. He exulted over his teeth having ‘never felt better,’ and urged his followers to do so as well. He also called it one of the ‘best health advice’ he had ever received.

Ranvir Shorey who already appears to be a firm believer of the method jumped in on the conversation and called it ‘life changing.’ The Sonchiriya actor stated that he had been doing water flossing for a couple of years now, and that it’s ‘helped so much.’ He even compared it to a bidet, which is a basin to clean oneself after answering nature’s call.

Oh it’s life changing! Been using it for a couple of years everyday after brushing, and it’s helped so much! It’s like a bidet for the mouth! ðŸ˜† — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 10, 2021

Amit Tandon quipped that he’d think of the bidet whenever he would practice water flossing, courtesy Ranvir's comment.

Hahaha.. now every time I do it , I will think of bidet — Amit Tandon (@amitandon) March 10, 2021

Many others in the comments section called water flossing as the ‘the best thing ever’, ‘best investment’ and more.

Best thing I have ever invested in. pic.twitter.com/YCTaA4kawu — Arjun Singh Deswal (@deswalas) March 10, 2021

Best thing ever! — TriptiMundra (@tripssingapore) March 10, 2021

It's Amazing... — Rahul Baghla (@rahulbaghla1) March 10, 2021

As far as self-care and health is concerned, Ranvir Shorey was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. He had been active on Twitter, sharing updates on diagnosis, and seeking tips from fans, before finally recovering from the virus. On the professional front, Ranvir Shorey was last seen in Metro Park season 2, that recently hit an Over-the-Top platform.