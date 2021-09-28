Last Updated:

Ranvir Shorey Being Threatened By Congress? Actor Shares Screenshots Over Modi Meme Row

Ranvir Shorey shared a meme showing PM Modi walking at the site of Central Vista Project with a picture depicting a bunch of opposition leaders beneath his feet

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Ranvir Shorey

Image: Instagram-Ranvir Shorey


Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday shared a series of messages he received from a person seemingly named Suraj Thakur who claims to be a member of the Congress party, after he posted a meme taking a dig at the grand old party in connection with PM Modi's unannounced visit to the site of Central Vista Project in New Delhi. While workers at the Central Vista Project seemed full of enthusiasm after PM Modi's surprise visit, Congress dubbed it as a 'thoughtless and insensitive' gesture.

Following this, Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme featuring PM Modi's picture from the Central Vista construction site with an unparliamentary caption which meant that 'run PM Modi is coming' targeting the Congress. The meme showcased PM Modi walking at the construction site of the new Parliament with a picture depicting a bunch of opposition leaders beneath his feet.

However, Shorey later deleted the post and admitted foul language was used in the caption and the tweet was misleading. The Bollywood actor, however, also shared screenshots of a series of messages he exchanged with the man who claims to be from the Congress. 

READ | PM Modi pays unannounced visit to Central Vista Project site; takes stock of work underway

Ranvir Shorey receives threat from man who claims to be from Congress

In the messages shared by Shorey, the Suraj Thakur claims that he is messaging on behalf of Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap in connection with the meme he shared with some derogatory statements 'defaming Gandhi/Nehru family'. Further, Thakur in the message threatened Shorey and says, "I am sure you are not aware of legal consequences for using such words for a former PM."

READ | 'Can't support this': Congress dubs PM's Central Vista visit 'thoughtless & insensitive'

"I strongly advice you to give an apology ASAP and delete the content from all social media platforms or else face wrath of the consequences," added Thakur. 

Ranvir Shorey re-shares Modi meme; accepts first one was inappropriate

Later, Shorey took to his Twitter and deleted the post with a derogatory caption, and re-shared the meme with a different caption. Shorey in a series of tweets issued a clarification and apologised for the language used in the earlier caption. However, Shorey in one of his tweets pointed that "blame the opposition that has had nothing constructive to offer this country, but just a one point agenda since 2014: Modi-Hate." Furthermore, Shorey outlined that he has not deleted the post under anyone's pressure 

READ | PM Modi instructs to ensure vaccination, health check-up for workers at Central Vista site

(Image: 

READ | Hardeep Puri narrates PM Modi's unannounced Central Vista visit; reveals workers' shock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey Twitter, Ranvir Shorey Modi meme
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com