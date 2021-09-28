Ranvir Shorey Being Threatened By Congress? Actor Shares Screenshots Over Modi Meme Row

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday shared a series of messages he received from a person seemingly named Suraj Thakur who claims to be a member of the Congress party, after he posted a meme taking a dig at the grand old party in connection with PM Modi's unannounced visit to the site of Central Vista Project in New Delhi. While workers at the Central Vista Project seemed full of enthusiasm after PM Modi's surprise visit, Congress dubbed it as a 'thoughtless and insensitive' gesture.

Following this, Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme featuring PM Modi's picture from the Central Vista construction site with an unparliamentary caption which meant that 'run PM Modi is coming' targeting the Congress. The meme showcased PM Modi walking at the construction site of the new Parliament with a picture depicting a bunch of opposition leaders beneath his feet.

However, Shorey later deleted the post and admitted foul language was used in the caption and the tweet was misleading. The Bollywood actor, however, also shared screenshots of a series of messages he exchanged with the man who claims to be from the Congress.

Ranvir Shorey receives threat from man who claims to be from Congress

In the messages shared by Shorey, the Suraj Thakur claims that he is messaging on behalf of Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap in connection with the meme he shared with some derogatory statements 'defaming Gandhi/Nehru family'. Further, Thakur in the message threatened Shorey and says, "I am sure you are not aware of legal consequences for using such words for a former PM."

"I strongly advice you to give an apology ASAP and delete the content from all social media platforms or else face wrath of the consequences," added Thakur.

Ranvir Shorey re-shares Modi meme; accepts first one was inappropriate

Later, Shorey took to his Twitter and deleted the post with a derogatory caption, and re-shared the meme with a different caption. Shorey in a series of tweets issued a clarification and apologised for the language used in the earlier caption. However, Shorey in one of his tweets pointed that "blame the opposition that has had nothing constructive to offer this country, but just a one point agenda since 2014: Modi-Hate." Furthermore, Shorey outlined that he has not deleted the post under anyone's pressure

Original tweet has been deleted due to inappropriate language used by me for the caption. Apologies if the use of that hurt anyone. Meme will be reposted with a new caption. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 28, 2021

Don’t blame me, blame the opposition that has had nothing constructive to offer this country, but just a one point agenda since 2014: Modi-Hate. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 27, 2021

G’morning. I could’ve used better language for the caption, tho. Sorry about that. Lesson learnt. 🙏🏽 #memelord — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 28, 2021

