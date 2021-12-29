Ranvir Shorey Clarifies After Son Contracted COVID: 'I Haven't Tested Positive Yet'

Actor Ranvir Shorey dismissed rumours about him testing positive for COVID-19 'again'. The actor took to his Twitter handle and issued a clarification on reports claiming that he caught the virus, urging a leading daily to 'correct this misleading headline' and thereby avoid the 'unnecessary panic'.

The clarification comes shortly after the actor revealed that his son Haroon had tested positive for COVID-19 after the father-son duo's trip to Goa. He quipped that they're asymptomatic and have quarantined themselves keeping in line with the safety protocols. "The wave is real", he mentioned.

Ranvir Shorey issue clarification on reports claiming he tested COVID-19 positive

In a tweet yesterday, the actor referred to the leading daily and mentioned, "I have not tested positive, YET. I am fully vaccinated. My son has tested positive, as sadly there are STILL no vaccines for 10-year-olds. Please correct this misleading headline, and help avoid unnecessary panic by anxious people. Thanks."

Dear @ndtv, I have not tested positive, YET.

I am fully vaccinated.

My son has tested positive, as sadly there are STILL no vaccines for 10 year olds.

Please correct this misleading headline, and help avoid unnecessary panic by anxious people.

Thanks. https://t.co/zMYoZSyqgX — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 28, 2021

Confirming his son Haroon's diagnosis, the actor had mentioned, "My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India.". He thanked his fans for pouring wishes and iterated that they're planning to get his son tested again shortly for ruling out a "false positive" report. He mentioned that although he's fully vaccinated, he will also undergo another test.

Meanwhile, Shorey is gearing up for the Shashi Ranjan directorial Mungilal Rocks, which also stars Boman Irani and Satish Shah in pivotal roles. The comedy flick's ensemble cast also includes Rakhi Sawant, Celina Jaitley, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever and Gulshan Grover. His last on-screen stint was in 420 IPC alongside Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra.

Image: Instagram/@ranvirshorey