Ranvir Shorey gets anxious about not getting COVID jab, says 'I have to wait for 3 months'

Actor Ranvir Shorey who had earlier contracted COVID-19 virus expressed his worries over not being able to receive his first jab of the vaccine. The Sonchiriya actor took to Twitter and shared a post while explaining how it was his sheer "luck" that at the “cusp of a COVID vaccination being available” he contracted the deadly virus. As the vaccination drive that commenced from March 1 to give the first dose of the vaccination to people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities, the 68-year-old actor explained that he will have to wait for three more months to gets his first dose.

Worrying over the same, he wrote, “It’s just my luck that at the cusp of a #COVIDVaccination being available, I contracted #COVID19. Now I have to wait for 3 months before getting my shot..” One of the Twitter users was quick enough to inform the actor that the government has started the drive with people above 60 years of age. Thanking the user for the information, and feeling a bit relaxed Ranvir wrote, “Oh. I thought they had started with 45+! Sorry, I must be mistaken. Thanks for the tip. I love narial pani anyway. Will stock up.”

It’s just my luck that at the cusp of a #COVIDVaccination being available, I contracted #COVID19. Now I have to wait for 3 months before getting my shot. 🤦🏻‍♂️ #FML — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 1, 2021

Not for you! Abhi toh for 60+

But you take care.

Have gallons of narial pani. — atiya zaidi (@atiyaz) March 1, 2021

Oh. I thought they had started with 45+! Sorry, I must be mistaken. Thanks for the tip. I love narial pani anyway. Will stock up. 🙏🏽🤗 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 1, 2021

Another user Ankur Tiwari inquired about his health and mentioned that by not getting vaccinated, the actor has saved a jab for someone in more need of it. Sharing his health update and replying to Ankur, Ranvir wrote, “Haan bhai, I seem to be fine. Still can’t believe it went so easy on me. Can’t help being anxious and scared that it’s planning some kinda bigger surprise for me.”

I hope you are good now. You saved a jab for someone. Anti Bodies Zindabad. — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) March 1, 2021

Haan bhai, I seem to be fine. Still can’t believe it went so easy on me. Can’t help being anxious and scared that it’s planning some kinda bigger surprise for me. 😬 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 1, 2021

The actor on February 25 informed fans about testing negative for COVID-19. "Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes," (sic) Shorey tweeted and informed then. The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kadakh, and series such as PariWar and High. Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy-drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January. He will next be seen in Mumbaikar, Santosh Sivan's next feature film.

