Ranvir Shorey Joins The Cast Of 'Hasal'; Calls It 'vision Which Has Freshness'

Ranvir Shorey opened up about onboarding the team of Ravi Singh's upcoming film titled Hasal. The actor joined Sanjay Mishra and Raghav Juyal. Touted as a light-hearted drama, the movie will also feature actors like Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat and Ishtiyak Khan.

The film is directed by Ravi Sing and is bankrolled by Jayesh Patel of Bravo entertainment.

Ranvir Shorey on joining Hasal

Ranvir Shorey appeared excited to join the team of drama film as he said, "I like working with new directors as they bring a lot of enthusiasm and a fresh perspective. That’s what made me trust Ravi.'' Saying that the director had a freshness in his vision. He continued, ''He has a vision which has freshness."

Reciprocating the enthusiasm, Ravi Singh also appeared excited to have Shorey onboard. He stated, ''We got together on board because he is so perfect for that character in the film. Everyone will love that character in him, people will have fun watching him. I’m so grateful and excited to work with such a versatile actor.''

Earlier, he had expressed his excitement to work with the entire cast by saying, ''Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal are all great actors... I'm humbled and happy to work with them as they always provided that comfort space for me. I'm really looking forward to creating a great ''Hasal'' journey with them.''

More on Hasal

Ranvir Shorey's upcoming film Hasal will deal with the heavy subject of the prevailing darkness in every human beings' heart. Hinting on the tone of the film, director Ravi Singh stated, ''This is the story of life, the story of the darkness prevailing in every human being, some have the courage to thrive with it, some have the courage to find the obscure parts of themselves, some hustle to stand out and shine like the moon, some have the fire of revenge. It is a hustle story of four lives and their struggle to live.''

Expected to go on floors in December, the first schedule will take place in Varanasi. Producer Jayesh Patel also announced that the pre-production of the film is completed as the actors are scheduled for a workshop in November.

