Ranvir Shorey On How It Took Him 20 Years To Be Able To Express His Vision To The World

Latest Ranvir Shorey’s health updates have revealed that he has been tested negative for COVID-19. As the actor has now been gearing up for his upcoming movie, Mumbaikar, he recently opened up about how his movie career consisted of a variety of roles of every genre. Read further to know more about what the actor shared about his movies and the characters he played in his career.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Ranvir Shorey talked about how it was tough doing the kind of work that he wanted to do and added that when one wants to have a career that is kind of broader in the spectrum, it takes longer for that to be realised than say somebody who just wants to be a hero, or basically a one-trick pony. Speaking about his acting career, he stated that when one wants to showcase their life as an actor, they need to show versatility and diversity and mentioned how these things take time. He also stated how it was not easy as it took him 20 years just to be able to express his vision to the world and the kind of work he wanted to do. Further, he stated how business always wants to typecast them and box them up in something and added that when they don’t want to do that, it becomes a tougher road.

Talking about the characters he has essayed in his career, he stated how there was no specific genre or character that he wanted to play and added how he never repeated characters in his entire movie career. He also stated how it had been a deliberate and conscious choice and mentioned how it wasn’t easy at all. Ranvir Shorey then mentioned how because of these choices, he had to sit at home a lot of times. He then added how his choices were finally beginning to show and stated how he was trying to create a ‘guldasta’ of roles and not just one flower.

Ranvir Shorey’s movies

Some of the popular Ranvir Shorey’s movies include Lakshya, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aaja Nachle, Singh Is Kinng, Chandni Chowk to China, Ek Tha Tiger, Happy Ending, Moh Maya Money, Angrezi Medium, Sonchiriya, Lootcase and numerous others.