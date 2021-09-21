Ranvir Shorey Reacts To Fans Who Enquires About 'Metro Park 3'; Spins It Towards Makers

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is often seen interacting with his fans while answering some of their queries on social media, recently responded to Twitter users who asked him about the next season of the sitcom Metro Park. The series that is available on Eros Now is about the Indian Gujarati family living in Metro Park, an Indian-American majority neighbourhood in New Jersey, United States, and the hilarious problems that they face in life. The series consists of an ensemble star cast including Ranvir, Purbi Joshi, Om Vaidya, Milind Soman, Bega Tamotia, and more in key roles.

A Twitter user while posting his query wrote, “Bhai Metropark kab karoge... Next season... It was Superb (Brother, when will you do Metro Park, next season.)” Shorey, who played the role of Kalpesh Patel in the sitcom replied, “Bhai this is a question best answered by @ErosNow. We are waiting too. #MetroPark.” It was not just one user who wanted to see the entire cast of the film reunite for another season, other die-hard fans of the show also echoed similar sentiments.

Bhai this is a question best answered by @ErosNow. We are waiting too. #MetroPark https://t.co/FDCUnc3pAa — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 21, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote that since the flights have resumed, he is hoping the cast to start shooting again. “I hope you start the shooting from next year sir as by that time flights will be open for the USA then you and the whole cast and crew can go there shoot and come,” he wrote. Shorey subtly replied that travelling is not the problem for the cast as half of them live in the US only. Responding to his request, the Ek Tha Tiger actor wrote, “I doubt that’s the problem, my friend. Half the cast and crew live there already. Only @ErosNow can explain why #MetroParkS3 is not on the way.”

Thank you. So many people in India & abroad relate to it. It’s one of the best Indian sitcoms, if I may say so myself. Forever grateful to @giju_john @AbiVarghese & @ajayanvenu for making me a part of it. Let’s hope and pray the journey continues. 🙏🏽 @ErosNow #MetroPark https://t.co/WnnYqzF63Z — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 21, 2021

The actor got emotional after a third user shared his experience of watching the sitcom and how he could relate to every bit of it shown. “Sir, I used to live in Jersey City, Journal square for 6 years, visited many restaurants in Edison, Oaktree rd and Metropark area. I have a special bonding with NJ and your show. Really cherished those memories back,” he wrote. Ranvir on reading the reaction called the series ‘one of the best Indian sitcoms’ and expressed his gratitude to the makers. “Thank you. So many people in India & abroad relate to it. It’s one of the best Indian sitcoms, if I may say so myself. Forever grateful to @giju_john @AbiVarghese & @ajayanvenu for making me a part of it. Let’s hope and pray the journey continues. @ErosNow #MetroPark,” replied Shorey. Metro Park is a "revamped" version of Akkara Kazhchakal, a Malayali sitcom aired during 2008–10.

The story of the first part revolves around a newly-married couple, Kannan and Kinjal, who are expecting a baby, live in an apartment in New York, and plan to shift to Metro Park in New Jersey, which is close to Kinjal's sister's house. Kalpesh, Kannan's brother-in-law runs an American convenience store called Pay and Run in the heart of India-town in New Jersey and lives with his wife Payal who runs her beauty salon. Eros Now's Metro Park is a perfect blend of drama and comedy.

