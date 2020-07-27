Ranvir Shorey Recalls Comparisons With Sushant's Case, Says Tiff With Bhatts' Sparked Lies

The facts surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput death reminded Ranvir Shorey of the ‘ostracisation’ that he had gone through during the initial years of his career. Sharing that he had a ‘huge fallout’ with the Bhatt family, the actor stated that taking on the big names led to ‘blatant lies’ and rumours about him doing the rounds. The Angrez Medium star hoped for a ‘detailed investigation’ in Sushant’s case, claiming that they were ‘too crafty’ to leave any loopholes.

Ranvir Shorey hits out at Bhatts

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate on Sushant case, Ranvir said, “We didn’t have facts when the news had come, but then the facts emerged that somebody close to him had passed away, that he was isolated and ostracised professionally. When it happens, your social life automatically suffers, because half of them want to be in the good books of the bigger powers, so will turn on you. As more facts came out, it sent down a chill down my spine because I had gone through the exact same thing between 2003-05, when I had a fallout with some of the ‘Bollywood gang’, as they call them.”

When asked to name who this ‘gang’ was, Ranvir named the Bhatts as he recently opened up on his fallout with the family who he had worked with on Jism.

“I had a huge fallout with the Bhatts and what followed, the facts are similar to that that are coming out with Susant’s death. The ostracisation, spreading of lies and rumours through press and media, or through the grapevine making you feel disoriented, a sense of doom. If such facts are coming out, I’m completely for your hastag #SpeakUpForSushant, that the industry leaders should take a serious view of the circumstances in which this happened,” he answered. He also said, “If a concerted plan was created around him, a sense of doom, then obviously this is not just a ‘simple suicide.’”

“It’s got to do with your state of mind, how vulnerable you are,. Like Sushant had somebody close to him pass away and in my case, it was my mother who passed away. You feel weak and emotionally vulnerable and this is coupled with professional ostracisation where you’re clueless on what your next job is going to be, and people are talking about you, which is lies. It is very easy for big people and who have such stature to turn people around you, to pass on information about you,” the actor also said.

“The Gang” is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 27, 2020

When asked to elaborate on how the gang ‘plotted’ against him, the actor replied, “It was just blant lies. I was just a VJ who was trying to make it in films, so people were not going to listen to you and they’re going to print what these guys say and that’s what used to happen with me, day in and day out. The press is still handleble but when you are not sure of the people, that sort of disorients you."

Currently, there are calls for a CBI probe into Sushant's death, with Dr Subramanian Swamy supporting it. Ranvir stated that a detailed investigation was needed. He further added, "It is for the investigators to look into it and it will need very detailed and meticulous investigation because these people are very crafty, highly intelligent, maybe for the wrong ends. Don’t for a moment think that anything is going to be obvious. They have impunity because of money and political connections.”

I’ve had a run in with one of them 15 years ago. This is the man who fancies himself as the holy-moly Dronacharya of the gang, except when it comes to covering up the indiscretions and crimes of his own offsprings. A product of a damaged mind and faux spirituality. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 27, 2020

Ranvir had starred alongside Sushant in last year’s Sonchiriya. The actor has been among the major names to call out the industry malpractices in the wake of Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt was questioned by Mumbai Police in connnection with Sushant case on Monday.

