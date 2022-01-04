Last Updated:

Ranvir Shorey Says 'finally Free Again' As Son Tests Negative For COVID After A Week

Taking to Twitter, actor Ranvir Shorey recently informed everyone that his son has finally been tested negative for COVID and added that they were 'free again'.

Ranvir Shorey's son tested COVID negative

As Ranvir Shorey earlier informed his fans about his son, Haroon contracting COVID-19 after they returned from their vacation in Goa, he recently took to social media and shared the delightful news of his son finally testing negative for the Coronavirus. He even penned a note expressing his gratefulness towards everyone for their good wishes for his son. 

Ranvir Shorey is best known for his memorable roles in movies namely Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Bheja Fry, Ugly Aur Pagli, Aaja Nachle, Singh Is Kinng and many others. 

Ranvir Shorey's son tests negative for COVID-19

Ranvir Shorey recently took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note announcing that his son, Haroon had finally been tested negative for COVID-19. Stating further, he mentioned that his son was tested negative after one week and added that was an ordeal however, they were glad that they were finally free. While signing off, he thanked all his fans for their good wishes and added a namaste and a heart emoji next to it. 

It all began when Ranvir Shorey took to his official Twitter handle on December 28, 2021 and informed his fans that he and his son, Haroon were holidaying in Goa and during their routine RT-PCR testing for their flight back to Mumbai, his son was tested positive for COVID-19. Adding to it, he also mentioned that they both were asymptomatic and had immediately quarantined until further investigations. 

In the following tweet, he thanked everyone who sent in good wishes and advice for his son. Ranvir Shorey then mentioned that he was getting tested even being vaccinated against COVID-19. Later on, he informed everyone that his son had been tested positive for COVID-19 again, while he was tested negative. He then mentioned that they will have to stay isolated for the next week and expressed his grief for the way this year was welcoming them. 

Ranvir Shorey on the work front

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in the movies namely Lootcase and 420 IPC along with web series, Tabbar while he is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller film, Mumbaikar, being directed by Santosh Sivan. He will also be a part of the film, Tiger 3 which is expected to release in 2022. 

