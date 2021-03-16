Ranvir Shorey Says 'you Light Up Our Lives', Shares Pic With Konkona Sensharma And Son

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma posted an adorable picture of themselves posing along with their son Haroon Shorey. The couple, who have now parted ways, came together to celebrate the tenth birthday of their son. Ranvir posted the candid picture to his social media handles with an adorable caption wishing his son as he turns 10.

Ranvir Shorey & Konkona Sensharma pose with their son

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma in the picture were seen posing with their son as they marked the tenth birthday of Haroon Shorey. A beautiful cake was seen lying ahead of them filled with candles and pretty designs. The actors raised their hands in a high five pose to showcase their son's age. The boy himself raised ten fingers in celebration of his tenth birthday. He also struck a jovial pose and made the picture seem adorable.

Fans were delighted by this picture shared by the actor and wished his son. They exchanged a number of positive messages in the comments where fans expressed their good wishes for Haroon. Ranvir Shorey in his caption wrote that Haroon lights up their lives and proceeded to wish his son a very happy birthday. Actor Konkona Sensharma too appeared to be all smiles in the picture with her son as she posed elegantly beside him.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma parted ways a while back. However, the two did come together once again to celebrate their son's birthday and make his day extra special. On Instagram, a number of prominent celebrities took to the comments section to wish the ten-year-old on the occasion of his birthday. Fans left hearts and celebs left several wishes for the boy on his special day of celebration. Ranvir often posts snippets from his life on his Instagram handle and thus fans enjoy viewing his content, thus they all rejoiced on the occasion of his son's birthday. On the work front, the actor will be seen next in a film titled Mumbaikar. The film will see an ensemble cast and will be directed by Santosh Sivan. Actors Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi and Tanya Maniktala will all be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

