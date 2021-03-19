Ranvir Shorey Shares Flashback Picture From Wrap Party Of Late SSR Starrer 'Sonchiriya'

Actor Ranvir Shorey who was last seen in Angrezi Medium and Lootcase recently shared a flashback photo from his film Sonchiriya's wrap party. Released on March 1, 2019, Sonchiriya starred late Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab and Ishqiya fame, Sonchiriya was set in the ravines of the river Chambal valley and told the story of dacoits at the time of emergency in 1975. For his performance in the film, Ranvir received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination.

Ranvir Shorey shared an unseen picture from his film Sonchiriya via his social media account. He wrote on Twitter, "#flashback wrap party of Sonchiriya." The picture features the actor in a blue shirt holding a Guitalele. Take a look at Ranvir Shorey's tweet and some of the comments left by his fans and followers below.

Sir what a phenomenal movie this was! I am really fond of the Vishal Bharadwaj/Gulzaar Sahb school of cinema but you guys outdid yourselves. Hats off. Mad respect for #SSR the actor too! — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) March 18, 2021

Do you recall any SSR memory? — MAEkyaBoltaai (@stalreja112) March 18, 2021

Hero.... Love your movie Sonchiriya... Our gwalior chambal ðŸ™ — Shivam Singh (@shivam_s27) March 18, 2021

Share some memories with SSR ðŸ¥º — Dr Jayati Patel (@jayati_patel1) March 18, 2021

It was awesome movie, Powerhouse performance by You, Ashutosh Rana late Sushant singh rajput and Manoj Bajpai as usual. Sad that these kind of great movie don't make money on box office — sam (@samrendrasingh) March 18, 2021

About Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya plot revolves around the story of a group of dreaded, conflicting bandits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands. The film is set in the Chambal valley. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. Upon its release, the film garnered major critical acclaim but failed to make a mark at the box office. The film collected a poor Rs 6.60 crore at the domestic box office in its entire theatrical run.

Ranvir Shorey on the work front

Ranvir Shorey will next be seen in the film Mumbaikar alongside Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The film is written, edited, directed and produced by Santosh Sivan. He last directed the Malayalam flick, Jack and Jill.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who was diagnosed with coronavirus a couple of weeks back is currently quarantined at home. The actor had a packed 2020, after featuring in films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase and web series such as PariWar and High. Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy-drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January 2021.