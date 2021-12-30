Ranvir Shorey Shares Hotel Quarantine Ordeal After Revealing Son Haroon's COVID Diagnosis

Actor Ranvir Shorey recently took to his social media to inform his followers that his son, Haroon, was tested positive for Coronavirus during their holiday in Goa. He also clarified that he has not contracted the virus yet. As he is under quarantine at a hotel, the actor took to his Twitter handle to narrate the ordeal he had to go through after posting about his son's COVID-19 diagnosis to the public.

Ranvir Shorey's hotel quarantine ordeal

The Titli actor took to his Twitter on December 30 to share an update on his quarantine in Goa with his son Haroon. The actor revealed that they were 'almost hounded out of the hotel' as the guests 'pressured' the management about the duo staying there. He wrote, ''As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here''.

As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here.

Society’s capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display. 🙄🙌🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 30, 2021

In scathing words, he further criticised 'society's capacity of unscientific discrimination' by writing, ''Society’s capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display.'' Additionally, the 49-year-old actor revealed that the same guests were asking for selfies the other day by writing, ''People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds because we were in one of the rooms! Will always remember this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all.''

People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms! Will always remember this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all. 😏🤚🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 30, 2021

More on Ranvir Shorey and his son's quarantine

On Thursday, the actor took to his social media to inform his fans about his son's COVID-19 diagnosis during their trip to Goa. He tweeted, ''My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India''

My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations.

The wave is real. #India — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 28, 2021

He shared an update about retesting to rule out the false diagnoses by writing, ''Update: He has retested positive, but I have tested negative. Good news is that #Covaxin works. Bad news is that we will have to remain isolated for the next week. What a welcome from 2022.'' The actor had earlier tested positive for the deadly virus in February this year.

Image: Instagram/@ranvirshorey