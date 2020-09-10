Ranvir Shorey shares 'view from home for 2 months'; netizens bring BMC into picture

With the ‘unlock’ phase amid the COVID-19 pandemic underway, shootings have resumed and artists have also been travelling abroad for shoots. Ranvir Shorey too seemed to have headed to the United States of America for a shoot and shared his ‘view from home’ for the next two months. However, amid the high drama of a portion of Kangana Ranaut’s property being demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, netizens could not help bring parallels to his latest post.

Ranvir Shorey’s view from home

View from my home for the next two months. pic.twitter.com/VbxOo0x8LJ — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 9, 2020

Ranvir took to Twitter and shared a photo of a vast lush green landscape on the other side of the road, with some more on the side of his residence, to give a glimpse of his temporary abode. From the visuals, most Twitterati guessed that he was in the USA, while some were specific and asked if it was Midwest. Others asked if he had arrived in the country for the shooting of the show Metro Park.

Welcome to USA 🇺🇸 — Kaushal (@aaryanjay) September 9, 2020

Oh I hope you're in USA for MetroPark S02. What an amazing show! Had a lot of fun watching. — Ronak (@ronakpg) September 9, 2020

However, with the BMC demolishing a portion of Kangana's office on Wednesday, many had a reference to it in the comments. One asked if the BMC was ‘at work’ at his residence; one quipped if it had demolished all the illegal buildings. A user felt it was not possible for the bulldozer to perform the operations over there, while another asked him to ‘be safe’ amid the BMC’s actions.

Sir apke ghar ka ayega kya BMC ka kam chalu ha kya 😂😂😂 — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham85642437) September 9, 2020

बुल्डोजर नहीं चल पाएगा।😅😅 — APS Abhishek 🇮🇳 (@Aps_Abhishek_) September 9, 2020

Mumbai ki sari illegal buildings gira diya kya BMC ne 😜😜😜 — Dr Vijay Sathe (@VijaySa40283113) September 9, 2020

Bhai BMC na aa jaye ? STAY SAFE — 𝓐𝓷𝓴𝓾𝓼𝓱 (@ankushchandel81) September 9, 2020

Ranvir backs Kangana

The use of state agencies for vengeance against individuals is pure tyranny, no matter how provocative the person may be. More so when the agency involved is only known for incompetence and corruption. #shame — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranvir had come out in support of Kangana and hit out at the ‘vengeance’ by state agencies, calling it ‘pure tyranny’. Terming it a ‘shame’, the Angrezi Medium star hit out at the agency for ‘incompetence’ and ‘corruption.’ Kangana was on her way to Mumbai when the incident was being conducted, before the Bombay High Court stayed the process, and later hit out at the BMC for its ‘malafide’ operation.

On the professional front, Ranvir was appreciated for his act in films like Angrezi Medium, Kadakh and Lootcase and web series Hasmukh earlier this year.

