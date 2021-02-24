Ranvir Shorey, Who Was Recently Diagnosed With COVID-19, Reveals What Is 'killing' Him

Actor Ranvir Shorey on 17th February, Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. Exactly a week later, Shorey took to his Twitter handle and revealed what is actually 'killing him'.

"It’s not the Covid, it’s the wait for the test results that’s killing me right now," he wrote and attached a hilarious GIF featuring Rowan Atkinson a.k.a Mr. Bean. A user dropped a comment to this post and wrote, "It would be negative certainly;: God bless. But after that stay indoors for few more days".

Another concerned fan wrote, "Be calm! You will be fine and hopefully recovered completely!"

It’s not the Covid, it’s the wait for the test results that’s killing me right now. pic.twitter.com/EnOet7R8du — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 24, 2021

Waiting for my Covid test results after a week of medication. 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/k6LfVixIJ9 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 24, 2021

On February 17, the 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote. The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kadakh, and series such as PariWar and High.

Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy-drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.

Mumbai records 1,167 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID- 19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities. On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen. Wednesday was also the first time this year when new cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,074 cases on December 27, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

But both Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra have seen a spike in cases since the second week of February.

(With PTI inputs)

