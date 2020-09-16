Ranvir Shorey Without Taking Names Says, 'They Decorate Plates For Their Own Kids'

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to share his views on the viral 'thali' comment made by Jaya Bachchan. Without taking any names in the tweet, Shorey wrote, "They decorate plates for their own kids. People like me are only fed pieces."

On Tuesday, Bachchan, through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, said the entertainment industry was being targeted and asked the government to protect and support it. "Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," Bachchan said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that translates to biting the hand that feeds you.

Responding to this Shorey further said, "We pack our own tiffin and go to work. Nobody has given anything. This is what these people could not take from us. If even this was in their control, they would have given it to their own children." [sic]

थालियाँ सजाते हैं यह अपने बच्चों के लिए। हम जैसों को फेंके जाते हैं सिर्फ़ टुकड़े।अपना tiffin खुद pack करके काम पे जाते हैं हम। किसी ने कुछ दिया नहीं है। जो है, वो है जो यह लोग हमसे ले नहीं सके। इनका बस चलता तो वो भी अपने ही बच्चों को दे देते। 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 16, 2020

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share his views amid Bollywood row over Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech. Criticizing the 'gatekeepers', Shorey said, "If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about."

Manoj Muntashir slams Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' comment, asserts need for 'draining venom'

Jaya Bachchan in Parliament

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, the Samajwadi Party MP stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it." Her remarks came a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.

Jaya Prada reacts to Jaya Bachchan's Parliament statement, backs Ravi Kishan

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said. The statement of the Samajwadi Party MP came during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party MP further said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter". "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said. Soon after her address in the Parliament, several Bollywood personalities have come out in support of the veteran actor lauding her for addressing the issue.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.