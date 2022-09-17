Ranvir Shorey's Father & Filmmaker KD Shorey Passes Away; Actor Pays Emotional Tribute

Ranvir Shorey announced that his father and veteran filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey passed away on Friday night at the age of 92. Sharing a picture of his dad on social media, Ranvir penned an emotional note stating that he has lost his 'greatest source of inspiration and protection'. Remembering his father's legacy, the actor added that he left behind 'wonderful memories and many admirers'.

Ranvir Shorey's father Krishan Dev Shorey passes away

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, September 17, Ranvir shared his dad's picture and wrote, "My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection."

Expressing grief over his demise, director Abhishek Kapoor wrote in the comments, "Deepest condolences brother." Actor Rajniesh Duggall also wrote, "my heartfelt condolences bhai to you and family .. May his soul be at peace ..

Om Shanti."

Krishan Dev Shorey directed the 1988 film Maha-Yuddh, which starred Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he produced films like Zinda Dil, Be-Reham, and Bad Aur Badnaam.

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey will be seen in The Signature alongside Anupam Kher. Shorey made his debut with the 2002 film Ek Chhotisi Love Story, following which he appeared in a number of projects including Jism, Lakshya, Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry, Mithya and more.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVIRSHOREY)