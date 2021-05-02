Ranvir Shory Feels 'need To Cry' Amid COVID Deaths; Terms Oxygen Transport Plan As 'late'

India is witnessing a national crisis currently with the second wave of COVID-19 infecting more citizens and taking lives. The incidents have not been pleasant for the citizens to digest, and this sentiment was echoed recently by Ranvir Shorey. The actor wrote that he felt the need for a ‘good cry’ amid the number of deaths.

Ranvir Shorey on COVID-19 deaths, oxygen shortage action

Ranvir took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the COVID-19 fatalities and termed it as ‘so much death around.’ The Angrezi Medium star stated that he felt the need to ‘mourn’.

So much death all around! Feel the need for a good cry! A need to mourn! ðŸ’” — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 1, 2021

India recorded the highest-ever deaths in a day on Sunday with 3,689 fatalities. The number of daily coronavirus cases marginally dropped from the 4 lakh figure of Saturday to 3,92,488 new cases the next day.

Some of the deaths have been caused due to a shortage of resources, prominent among them being the lack of oxygen, as was witnessed recently in Delhi’s Batra Hospital, leading to 12 deaths.

However, efforts are on, some being led by celebrities, on ways to procure oxygen concentrators. India also swung into action, with the Navy deploying seven warships to transport oxygen-filled cryogenic containers from abroad amid the ongoing chaos.

Reacting to a news report on it, Ranvir was not pleased with the idea and stated that it was ‘too damn late’. He stated that it should have done months ago, suggesting that the situation could have been controlled before it went out of hand.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom recently provided 120 oxygen concentrators. The UNICEF also sent 3000 oxygen concentrators to India. while China has promised to send 25,000 oxygen concentrators.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.