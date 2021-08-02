Rapper Badshah Hints At New Collaboration With 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo

Rapper Badshah says he might collaborate with the boy who became an overnight social media sensation after his 2019's video, where he can be seen singing Bachpan Ka Pyar, started trending on the internet. Badshah took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture featuring himself and the Bachpan Ka Pyar singer. The young singer, who is identified as Sahdev Dirdo, hails from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Badshah might collaborate with the Bachpan Ka Pyar singer

In the picture, Badshah can be seen standing next to Bachpan Ka Pyar singer and flashing a bright smile as the duo posed for the camera. Badshah sported an orange and black coloured sweatshirt which he paired with black trousers. He added white sneakers, a yellow cap, and dark shades to complete his look. On the other hand, the young singer can be seen donning a white coloured printed t-shirt and black pants. As for the caption, Badshah wrote, "Bachpan ka pyaar. Coming soon."

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement. Yashraj Mukhate commented, "I love the internet." A fan commented, "Super", while another one wrote, "great sirji." A netizen added, "Wow Superb" with a praying hands emoticon. Another one chipped in, "proud uh.. sir." An Instagram user wrote, "Ohhhhhh Wowwwww...........All The Best For Upcoming Song With Bachpan Ka Pyaar You Are Great @badboyshah."

For the unversed, the young boy became an overnight sensation after a video of him that was captured in the year 2019 by his teacher, took over the internet. In the video, he can be seen singing the song in his classroom. In the viral video clip, the boy identified as Sahdev Dirdo, can be seen sporting a blue-hued uniform and confidently singing the song. Later, Dirdo was also felicitated by the state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

After Dirdo's video started trending, Badshah also re-created the boy's version with several add ons. However, the original Bachpan Ka Pyaar song was released in the year 2018. It has garnered more than 2.6 million views on YouTube. The song has become even more popular after Dirdo sang it.

IMAGE: BADSHAH'S INSTAGRAM/ TWITTER

