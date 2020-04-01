Raftaar Pens Heartwarming Note For Sister On 'the Frontline With A Smile' Against COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of people across the globe. The health officials have been trying their best to find a vaccine to this deadly pandemic. However, no country has succeeded in finding the same. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in India, the Prime Minister had declared a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure. Recently, famous rapper Raftaar expressed his heartfelt gratitude for his sister who is a nurse serving patients amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

Raftaar penned down a beautiful note with a picture of her. He wrote, “Neethu : Nurse : Mama ki ladki hahaa….We all are proud of you my sister. Fighting the epidemic on the front line with a smile on your face. Ladki Hamari heera hai. (sic)” He also paid respect to all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who are working all across the globe to save people’s lives during this deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Raftaar has been actively participating in different programs to help the needy people during this tough situation. The rapper in the recent past posted pictures where people are seen helping poor children with food and other essentials. He is also making sure to create awareness regarding helping stray dogs and other animals who are suffering in these difficult times. Raftaar also urged his fans to stay at home and take proper measures so that they could participate in eradicating coronavirus in India on an individual level.

