Raqesh Bapat On How He Explored The Dark Side For His Character In 'Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau'

Actor Raqesh Bapat is currently starring in the crime thriller Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau, an Ullu original series. The show is based on the life of a real-life incident in Pakistan, where a serial killer is known to have strangled around 100 children to see their mothers weep. Raqesh Bapat plays the lead character, serial killer Javed Iqbal. In a recent interview, Raqesh shared how he prepared himself to get into the shoes of his character and whether it was a challenge to align himself with the gruesome real-life story.

Raqesh Bapat shares how he prepared for his character in Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau

Raqesh told Mid-Day how he was offered the role of the deranged Pakistani serial killer Javed Iqbal. He was initially offered the part of a cop investigating the case, but the makers eventually decided to cast him as the antagonist. The actor added that he was unable to connect with the character as he was fond of children himself.

On being asked whether the story was based on incidents in Javed's life, Raqesh said it is "inspired" by a real-life incident that happened in Pakistan. For many years, the people were in disbelief that someone would commit heinous crimes. Raqesh said that although the show is set in Pakistan, few names of the actual locations have been changed. The makers have also tried to stick to the facts and have barely fictionalised any event.

Bapat also shared that he was unable to research much about his character as it was "too gruesome" for him. He stated that he followed his director Akshay's instructions and stuck to the brief. Raqesh also mentioned the plot of the series focuses less on the crimes, but is more of a court-room drama; where the larger part of the story is about digging behind Junaid's motives to attack, sodomise, strangulate and immerse the dead bodies of children in hydrochloric acid.

Raqesh was asked whether he feels sympathetic towards his character, to which the Tum Bin actor responded he simply could not. He added that what Junaid went through in his childhood was very tough, but it does not justify his actions. Raqesh also consulted a psychologist to understand Junaid's motives better and to disconnect with the character once filming was over. He also quipped that he is critical of his work and his family are his best critics.

Finally, Raqesh was asked if new content on OTT platforms will be affected by the new guidelines from the government. He said that there is "freedom of expression", but storytelling is a huge responsibility. He said one must be careful of what they show on the screen, as Indian society largely emulates films and vice versa. Assi Nabbey Poore Sau released on March 9 on the Ullu app.