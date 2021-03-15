Rashami Desai & Adah Sharma Speak Up Against Animal Cruelty On Social Media

The presence of social media has provided a strong platform for public discussions to take place regarding various issues. Many personalities from Bollywood and the television industry have spoken against animal cruelty in the past. Quite recently, a video went viral on social media that showed a man urging his watchman to hit the dogs, which prompted a massive response on social media. Among the ones who commented on this video were actors Rashami Desai and Adah Sharma, who showed their solidarity with the woman who confronted that man.

Rashami Desai and Adah Sharma speak up against animal cruelty

Netizens have raised their voices on several occasions against animal cruelty. A number of photos and videos have gone viral in the past where individuals have mistreated animals, which resulted in a strong response from the people. A recent one among them shows a man who orders his watchmen to beat the dogs should they try to come inside the building premises. He was confronted by a woman who stood up to him and confronted the orders that he gave to the watchman. Netizens, including Adah Sharma and Rashami Desai, commented on the video, putting forth their opinions.

Images courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram comments

While Adah Sharma simply praised the “power of social media” in her comment, Rashami penned a long message in hers. She started by talking about how the man in question is feeling “frustrated” and showing off his power “for no reason”. She talked about how the threats that he made to the woman were “not a joke” and praised her for standing up to him. Lastly, she also shared an advice for the girl by asking her to take the help of PETA India, which is dedicated to against acts of animal cruelty.

Rashami Desai has been one of the most popular names in the television industry, having worked in a long list of shows. Some of her top works can be seen in Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and many others. Adah Sharma, on the other hand, has worked in films like Commando 2, Bypass Road, Hasee Toh Phasee and others.

