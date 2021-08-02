Rashami Desai Says She's 'working Towards' A National Award, Talks About Transition To OTT

Rashami Desai, one of the phenomenal actors in the Indian television industry, recently opened up about her career choices and how she managed to transition from television to the OTT platform. Desai recently featured in a web series named Tandoor. The actress even admitted how she learnt from her mistakes and had become choosy than before.

Rashami Desai wants a National award, ‘I am working towards it’

Rashami Desai became a popular household name after she featured in a negative role in the show, Uttaran. As she steps ahead to explore the OTT platform after working for years in the television industry, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about how she wanted to explore this platform and how she had dreams to fulfil. The actress then revealed that she wanted a National Award and was working towards achieving it. She further stated that she had no idea about how will she do it and added how she will put in her best efforts. While speaking about her career on TV, Desai stated how it was a beautiful platform and will remain evergreen and added how she respected that every medium had its own interests, audiences and viewership.

Rashami Desai even spoke about how she received offers on the digital platform but she refused it as she was not convinced about it. She then stated how not only the character but also the subject was important while doing a show on OTT. She further stated how one had to choose wisely as word-of-mouth publicity works for digital projects.

Talking further about her transition from television to digital, Rashami Desai revealed how she did not feel any issues as a creator from OTT and added how she had reached a certain stature in life where she has o go through the same process while switching to another medium. The Uttaran actor even mentioned that if she even left acting and started a business, people wouldn’t line up for her products just because she was Rashami Desai. She then stated how one needed to show the constant change in oneself as a performer. While sharing the reality about an actor’s life, Desai revealed how it looked glamorous but was not easy at all and added how people love, hate, compare, and even react to them on their faces.

IMAGE: RASHAMI DESAI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.