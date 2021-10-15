Last Updated:

'Sensible topics raised' | Rashmi Rocket' Stirs Rave Reviews On Twitter; Here's What Netizens Say About The Movie

The Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' has been receiving great reviews from audiences as well as critics. Read to know what netizens said about the movie

Rashmi Rocket

Image: @taapsee/Instagram


Akarsh Khurana's highly-anticipated sports drama, titled Rashmi Rocket, was released on Friday, October 15, as the country celebrated Dusshera. The film kicked off with an early morning special show in India. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is receiving rave reviews from audiences as well as critics. Many netizens have taken to their Twitter handles and shared their thoughts on the latest sports film.

In fact, '#RashmiRocket' has been trending on the microblogging site since morning, and netizens, cannot stop praising the film. The social media reactions suggest that the sports drama has turned out to be a 'voice for female athletes'.

Rashmi Rocket review on Twitter 

A Twitter user writes, "Watching #RashmiRocket @taapsee is a bliss to watch. (sic)" Another user tweeted, "What a film!! *Women sports* a lot digging has to be done... Spellbound performance by @taapsee garu.... Story is the main lead #RashmiRocket Zee5 lo undi anna worth a try. (sic)" A third user added, "#TaapseePannu is all smiles as she arrives for the special screening of #RashmiRocket."

A netizen chipped in saying, "#RashmiRocket As the name suggests...Rocket speed the movie starts and ends @taapsee on What a dedication and transformation Worth Watching!! @ZEE5India @RSVPMovies #RashmiRocketOnZEE5. (sic)" Another user wrote, "Good story with average screenplay and below average editing in the first half gets compensated by brilliant court scenes drama in second half making #RashmiRocket worth in bits and pieces." Take a look at some more comments.

More about 'Rashmi Rocket' and streaming details

Rashmi Rocket is an upcoming sports drama featuring Taapsee in the role of a Gujarati athlete. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Neha Anand under the banners RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network. 

Set in Kutch, the film follows the story of a young girl from a small village who is an incredibly fast runner. The film showcases her journey to fulfilling her dreams peppered with many hurdles from her personal battle for respect and honour to even her very identity. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the theatrical release of the film has been affected. After much deliberation,  the makers decided to opt for a digital premiere. Rashmi Rocket is streaming on ZEE5. 

(Image: @taapsee/Instagram)

