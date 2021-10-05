Rashmi Rocket's New Song 'Zidd’ From Launched; 'high On Energy And Inspiration': Taapsee

After releasing the film's first Navratri special song, the filmmakers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket, have dropped another one of the film’s 'full of energy' song titled Zidd. Composed by Amit Trivedi and crooned by Nikhita Gandhi, the song is an inspirational track that is sure to become everyone’s favorite workout track. The film has already sparked a lot of excitement among the audience because of its unheard plot and Taapsee's power-packed performance to an exciting ensemble cast. Watch the much-awaited film's latest track below.

Zidd showcases the grit and determination of Rashmi

Sung by Gandhi and composed by Trivedi, the new energetic song is penned by Kausar Munir. Since Rashmi Rocket is an inspiring tale of a talented girl blessed with the gift of being an incredibly fast runner but whose race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, the new song is inspiring and moving in equal parts. Zidd showcases the spirit of Taapsee's character, Rashmi, who decides to fight against all injustice to protect her respect, honour, and even her identity.

Speaking about her latest song, the Badla star said, "Zidd is definitely high on energy and inspiration and will get anyway up and going! Zidd is full of energy and the lyrics are spot on. This song showcases the grit and determination of Rashmi who has decided to win against all odds! I would say that this song in a way is the spirit of Rashmi. Amit Trivedi has a done a wonderful job and it has been beautifully sung by Nikita Gandhi."

Jointly backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the story is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. Set in Kutch, Gujarat, the film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana. Along with Taapsee, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in essential roles. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many theatrical releases, the filmmakers decided to opt for a digital premiere after much deliberation. The female-centric sports drama will premiere on the online streaming site, Zee5 on October 15 this year.

Earlier, the filmmakers had released the film's first song, Ghani Cool Chori that features Taapsee in a traditional ghagra-choli. The Navratri special song is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi.

