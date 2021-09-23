Rashmi Rocket's Trailer Drop, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' | Bollywood Recap For Sept 23

‘Rashmi Rocket’ Trailer: Taapsee Plays Determined, Emotional-yet-resilient Athlete; WATCH

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming sports, Rashmi Rocket released on Thursday at 6.30 PM. The actor is currently gearing up for the digital release of her film, which will take place on October 15 on Zee5. Stepping into the shoes of an athlete, the trailer sees Taapsee portray the struggles and obstacles that several female athletes face.

Bipasha Basu Clocks 20 Years In Bollywood, Recalls First Film 'Ajnabee'

Bipasha Basu has essayed many memorable characters throughout her Bollywood journey after debuting in the mystery thriller Ajnabee in 2001. The actor is seldom seen on the big screen post her marriage with Karan Singh Grover but gives her fans constant life updates via her social media handles. Taking to her Instagram account today, the Race star wrote a heartfelt note on completing two decades in the film fraternity, with her first movie Ajnabee releasing on September 21, 2001.

Vicky Kaushal Starrer Biopic 'Sardar Udham' To Get A Global Premiere On Amazon Prime

Dubbed as one of the highly anticipated films of the year, Vicky Kaushal starter Sardar Udham will be made available across the globe on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the biographical film about the revolutionary freedom fighter is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

Ranveer Singh Makes Special Request To Youth, Urges Govt To Recognise Indian Sign Language

On the occasion of International Day of Sign Languages, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made a special appeal to the youth of the country. The actor urged the youth to create an inclusive space for the deaf community. According to ANI, the actor spoke about how the youth can bring about a noticeable change and also laid his trust with the younger generation.

'Bhavai': Pratik Gandhi-starrer's New Song 'Bansuri' Is A Blend Of Music, Dance And Love

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi is set to mark his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Bhavai, whose latest song Bansuri has been released by the makers today. The actor, who gained mileage after his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the web series, will be seen alongside Aindrita Ray in the lead role. The latest foot-tapping track is a perfect blend of music and dance, showcasing the lead actors' fun banter and chemistry.

Babil Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo Of Irrfan Khan And Sutapa Sikdar; See Pic

Babil Khan took to his Instagram and shared yet another throwback photo of his father, late actor Irrfan Khan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Babil often shares his father Irrfan's throwback photos for his fans on his Instagram handle. The photo featured the late actor gazing lovingly at his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

(Image: Facebook/@bipashabasu and Instagram/@ranveersingh/@vickykaushal)