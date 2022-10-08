Rashmika Enjoys Vacation In Maldives After Being Spotted In Airport With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is seemingly enjoying some time away after a promotional spree for her Hindi debut Goodbye. The actor is currently vacationing in Maldives and gave a sneak peek into her seaside holiday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Pushpa actor recently dropped a series of pictures from her holiday. In one of the photos, the actor was seen clicking a mirror selfie while sitting by the pool in a white dress. The photo also gave a glimpse of her hotel room which had a couch with several cushions and a cane table.

Sharing the picture, Mandanna addressed her fans and wrote, "Hi loves (white heart emoji)." Seemingly, the Goodbye actor is enjoying an adventurous vacation as one of the pictures saw a few bicycles parked by a palm tree against the backdrop of serene scenery. Another snap featured a platter filled with snacks along with a photo frame of Mandanna.

Mandanna also treated her fans with a picture of her enjoying a meal by the pool. In the photo, the actor wore a cutout printed maxi dress. She completed her look with a pair of black goggles and tied her hair in a ponytail. Sharing the picture, she added beach, sunflower and red heart emojis.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda jet off together

It has been a while since dating rumours emerged around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The two first starred together in the 2018 romance comedy Geetha Govindam and were further seen sharing the screen space in the 2019 romance drama Dear Comrade. Recently, the two were spotted entering Mumbai's airport back-to-back.

Deverakonda was recently spotted wearing a grey t-shirt with blue track pants at the airport. He avoided any interaction with the media personnel and headed inside the airport. Soon after, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted getting out of her car in a beige outfit. The actor also carried a grey backpack and a black cap as she interacted with the paparazzi. Now, their fans are speculating the rumoured couple is vacationing in Maldives.

