Rashmika Mandana Gives 'diplomatic Answer' To Paparazzi's 'tough Questions' At Airport

Rashmika Mandanna is taking her initial steps in Bollywood and it seems she is already confident about being ‘politically correct’, a popular tem used for some of the stars. The actor recently doled out a ‘diplomatic answer’, when put on the spot of wishing to work with any particular Bollywood director. The South star also praised Mumbai city as she was asked to speak in Marathi.

Rashmika Mandanna’s conversation with paparazzi

In a video posted on Instagram, a journalist could be heard asked Rashmika whether she liked Mumbai. She replied that she loved it by showing the impressed gesture. The media person then suggested, “Since you’ve come to Mumbai? You should learn Marathi and go”. However, he just laughed when told something in Marathi.

She also had an interesting answer on her plans to enter Bollywood, stating ‘Read the news, no’ instead of delving into the details about the projects. And when suggested, ‘You should do it”, she smilingly replied, “Yes, will do it."

The next question was a tricky one for her, as she was asked if she had plans to work with a particular filmmaker of Bollywood, like Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar. The Geetha Govindam star smartly replied, ‘Your are asking tough questions.’

"I like all of them. All work very hard. I am extremely happy to be a part of this industry," she continued.

Rashmika herself felt happy that she didn’t take the bait, and said, “I gave diplomatic answers right?’

Meanwhile, Rashmika is indeed making her Bollywood debut with the movie Mission Majnu. She is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the movie. She has been snapped shooting for the movie, amid reports that she has bought a new home in Mumbai. She is also being reported to have signed another film, to be starring Amitabh Bachchan and being directed by Vikas Bahl.

This is apart from her ventures in South going simultaneously too. She had featured in the Kannada movie Pogaru earlier this year. She was paired opposite Dhruva Sarja.

The 24-year-old is also making her Tamil debut with the movie Sulthan. The trailer of the movie, starring Karthi in the lead, was unveiled on Tuesday.

On the personal front, her 'date' with Arjun Reddy star and co-star of Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai had raised eyebrows.