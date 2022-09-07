Rashmika Mandanna Asks Fans Review Of 'Goodbye' Trailer, Sunil Grover Posts Funny Reply

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming family drama Goodbye. The movie will see Amitabh Bachchan play the lead role, while the Pushpa star will play his daughter. Apart from the two, the movie will also see Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Shivin Narang and more. As the makers of the movie recently unveiled its trailer, Rashmika Mandanna asked her fans if they liked it. Among all the comments, it was Sunil Grover's quirky and funny reply that won fans' hearts.

The trailer of Goodbye introduced Rashmika Mandanna as the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta's characters. As Neena Gupta's character dies, all her kids, played by Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta, reunite as they perform her last rites. Later in the trailer, Sunil Grover is also introduced as he plays the role of a priest. Watch the film's trailer here.

Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a beautiful ensemble at the trailer launch event of Goodbye. The actor wore a cream-coloured printed outfit, which included a blouse, jacket and a long skirt. The Geetha Govindam actor accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and completed it with golden heels. Sharing some photos from the event, Rashmika Mandanna asked her fans if they liked the trailer of her first Hindi film Goodbye. In the caption, she wrote, "All about yesterday… Kaisa laga aapko trailer?"

While many Instagram users reacted to the post, Sunil Grover left fans in splits with his funny reply. Referring to his priest character in the film, Sunil Grover, "Bahot Accha laga! Meri toh Pandit se nazar nahin hat ti. (I liked it very much. I could not take off my eyes from the priest in the trailer.)"

On Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen playing the role of Afreen in Sita Ramam, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. While Vikas Bahl's directorial Goodbye will mark the actor's Hindi debut, she also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in her kitty. The actor will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule.