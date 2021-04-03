Rashmika Mandanna Has A Heartfelt Note To Share As Team 'Goodbye' Gets To Work

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from the muhurat Pooja of her upcoming film, Goodbye. She posted a series of pictures from the shooting location and also added a heartfelt note, expressing how excited she is for the project that lays ahead. The film Goodbye is currently in the production stage and will star Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Fans have been quite excited about the project as it comes with a power-packed team with promising work history.

Radhika Mandanna’s excitement over being a part of Goodbye

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to, lately. She shared a pair of pictures announcing that the shooting of her next film, Goodbye, has begun and she is already a part of the schedule. In the collage shared, the clipboard of the film has been placed on a flat surface. The clipboard mentions that the film is being directed by Vikas Bahl while the production department will bring together the two banners, Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment Production.

In the second picture of the collage, a bunch of Pooja equipment have been decorated on the table alongside a Hindu God idol with flower garlands. A few sweets and a thali of Pooja can also be spotted in the picture shared. A series of actors and crew members were present at the location as they commenced the project after a long wait.

In the Instagram story, actor Rashmika Mandanna also added a sweet note as she expressed her excitement over the upcoming project. In the note, the actor has mentioned that she has always been a fan of performance-based projects and the film Goodbye will be one of them. She has written that she is thrilled to be a part of the film Goodbye and she is expecting an exceptional journey ahead. She also put up the ‘dancing lady’ emoticon expressing how elated she is. Have a look at the post on Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram story here.

Image Courtesy Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

