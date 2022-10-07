Rashmika Mandanna Has Special Message For 'mentor' Amitabh Bachchan; 'Always Guiding Me'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut project Goodbye released in theatres on October 7, 2022, that is today. Directed by popular filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan which makes it even more special for the Pushpa: The Rise actor. However, on Friday, Mandanna shared a 'special' message for the Jhund actor, stating that he has always guided her as her 'mentor'.

Rashmika Mandanna calls Amitabh Bachchan her 'mentor'

In an Instagram post shared by Big B on Thursday, he could be seen talking to Rashmika over the phone. As the latter said that she feels nervous ahead of the film's release, Bachchan said,

"Why are you nervous? You have done an amazing job in the film. Recently, I tweeted something which said ‘Stop being nervous and start being excited about what can go right.’ Your role as Tara in the film Goodbye is essayed very beautifully. You have done a great job in the film. Honestly speaking, I have become your fan."

In the clip, the Pink actor could be heard saying that he is confident that Mandanna will receive 'love and appreciation' from the Indian film industry. "Hardwork has no substitute. I am confident that the audience will see your hardwork. And I am confident that you will receive much love and appreciation from the Indian film industry," he further added.

Rashmika was quick to respond to Amitabh Bachchan's post as she reposted the latter's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Always supporting and guiding me throughout as my mentor and also as my papa." Take a look:

The 2022 Indian Hindi-language family comedy-drama film, Goodbye, has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl. Apart from Rashmika and Big B, it also stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang & Abhishekh Khan in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna, PTI