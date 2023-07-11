Rashmika Mandanna Hops On Obsessed Dance Trend, Recreates Vicky Kaushal's Moves

Rashmika Mandanna pleasantly surprised her fans with an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She has been busy shuffling between Pushpa 2 shoot and other work commitments. During her latest interactive session, one fan inquired about her current favourite song. In response, she even showed off her dance moves.

Three things you need to know:

Obsessed, the Punjabi track gained popularity after Vicky Kaushal's dance moves on it went viral.

Rashmika hopped on the viral dance trend as she recreated some of Vicky's hook steps to the song.

Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa 2 and Animal next.

The viral dance trend

When asked about her favourite song, Rashmika revealed that it is the popular and trending Punjabi track, Obsessed. The actress even shared a video of herself dancing to the viral song, showcasing her moves and grooving to the Punjabi beats. She even copied some of Vicky's dance moves to the song.

Earlier, Vicky’s dance moves on the song had gone viral. It helped the song to get more popularity. Rashmika, expressing her admiration for Vicky Kaushal, posted the dance video with a caption that read, "Currently tripping on courtesy @vickykaushal09."

Rashmika’s favourite place and food

Besides sharing her current favourite song, Rashmika also answered a fan question about her favourite place. Unsurprisingly, she mentioned that her ‘Happy Place’ is her hometown, Coorg. Although she lives in Mumbai and Hyderabad due to work commitments, her parents reside in Coorg. Additionally, she revealed that her favourite food item is dessert, but recently, she has been craving Korean fried chicken.

(Rashmika spoke about her favourite place | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

In terms of her professional life, Rashmika is all set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2. She has recently commenced shooting for the film after wrapping up the shoot of Animal, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor. To celebrate the completion of Animal shoot, Rashmika shared pictures with the entire crew and expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

(Rashmika shares an update on her upcoming film Animal | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is scheduled to release on December 1. Interestingly, the film will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3, setting up an intriguing battle at the box office.