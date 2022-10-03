Rashmika Mandanna Is Elated To Work With Amitabh Bachchan; Calls Him 'a Gem Of A Person'

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her Hindi debut Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The actor will play the role of the two veteran actors' daughter in the movie. While Mandanna has expressed her excitement about the upcoming film, she revealed Big B argues with her as her "reel papa."

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming family drama Goodbye. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandanna recently shared a picture with her co-star Amitabh Bachchan and expressed how grateful she is to get to work with him. She wrote, "I still can’t believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!!"

The Geetha Govindam actor further penned praise for the veteran actor and revealed her bond with him. She wrote, "He is an absolutely brilliant performer…A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa.. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special.." She added, "PS - See papa and Tara in 5 days on 7th October..cinemas near you!"

More about Goodbye

Goodbye follows the story of an estranged family whose members live miles apart. However, when their mother passes away, the family comes together as they mourn her death. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It will also see Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta, Sivin Narang and more play pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna