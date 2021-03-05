Actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to begin shooting with Sidharth Malhotra for her upcoming movie Mission Majnu. She took to her Instagram to share a still from her first day on the sets of Mission Majnu. In the five seconds video, Rashmika can be seen hiding her face behind the clapboard. Rashmika Mandanna began her Mission Majnu journey with a smile. She is currently shooting with Sidharth in Lucknow. Rashmika expressed her gratitude to the makers of the film who gave her the opportunity to be a part of the project.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Mission Majnu' Takes Off

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's Debut Bollywood Film 'Mission Majnu's Shoot To Begin From March 4

Rashmika Mandanna joins Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of Mission Majnu

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Reveals He Would Like To Change THIS One Thing About How He Looks

Several fans congratulated her while several others showered their love with emojis on the comment section. Popular musician Anand Sharma also congratulated Rashmika in the comment box. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and followers below.

The film is being shot with Sidharth in Lucknow for the past few weeks now. Rashmika has joined Sidharth to complete her portion of the movie. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna in a statement said that Mission Majnu has given her the opportunity of feeling 'nervousness, excitement, and butterflies of a debutante all over again'. She even added that she is thrilled to be a part of such amazing content and she is really looking forward to an exciting journey with the entire team of Mission Majnu.

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller in which Sidharth plays the lead. The story revolves around a covert operation of the 1970-1980 decade which explores the relationship between India and Pakistan changed after the covert operation. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Actors such as Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra will also play crucial roles in the movie.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Takes Horse Riding Sessions Amid 'Mission Majnu' Shoot

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika Mandana, who was last seen in the 2021 movie called Pogaru, is currently handling a lot of projects together. Apart from Mission Majnu, the actor is reportedly working on Sulthan, Pushpa, and Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu. She also made her Hindi music debut recently with Badshah by starring in the music video of Top Tucker along with Uchana Amit.

Image Credits: @rashmikamandanna Instagram

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Shares A Glimpse Of Her Workout Session; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.