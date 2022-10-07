Rashmika Mandanna On Struggle She Faced Balancing Work & Parents: 'Mom Learnt Hard Lesson'

Rashmika Mandanna recently made her debut in the Bollywood with Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. While the actor does not belong to a filmy background, she became a household name at an early age. However, the actor did face several struggles balancing her work and family.

The 26-year-old actor has made several movies in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil in a short period of time. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika Madnanna recently opened up about how her parents had a different perception of a career in acting and the film industry. The actor revealed there was a point in her career when her mother thought actors had control over the film industry, and they can do whatever they want.

However, she had to learn what she thought was wrong the "hard" way. The Pushpa actor added, "No matter what your family does, you’re an actor, you’re an artist, you’re the face so that will come on you."

Rashmika Mandanna on her relationship with her family

Rashmika Mandanna revealed she faced a few struggles in balancing her career and her parents. She revealed that she and her family have now understood that they do not need to get involved in each other's work affairs.

Addressing her parents, Rashmika Mandanna said, "You are from Coorg, we don’t have so much of a broad mind. You guys live your life, this is your life, don’t let this go. You live a comfortable happy life. Let me do my thing because I am an artiste. This is my life, my journey."

Rashmika Mandanna further added that she had to make her parents understand that they cannot control her life. She said, "Let me make my own choices, don’t try to control my life because the world is not the way you think it is. It’s so much bigger, so much harder." She revealed she had to give them a lesson being their daughter and added that her family, who belongs to Coorg, were not ready for the reality of the film industry.

