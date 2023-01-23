Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Trolls, Says Some Words 'mentally Affect' Her

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about the trolling she has been facing for the last few months. The 'Mission Majnu' star spoke about the hate comments and said that hatred has a problem with everything she does in her life.

Rashmika stated that the abusive language takes a toll on her mental health and if they communicate properly, she is willing to listen. Rashmika also said that the thought of leaving everything has crossed her mind a few times.

Rashmika opens up on trolls

In an interview with Prema, who goes by the Instagram handle 'Prema the journalist', Rashmika said, “People are having a problem with my body. If I work out too much, I look like a man. If I don’t work out too much, I’m too fat. If I talk too much, she’s too cringe. If I don’t talk at all, oh, it’s attitude. I’m like people will have a problem with me breathing and not breathing as well. So what do you want me to do? Should I leave? Should I stay?”

She added, “If you’re not giving any clarity and at the same time saying all of this, what should I do? Give me clarity. If you have a problem with me, say what problem you have. Why do you have this problem? Don’t be abusive. Some words and phrases that they use are mentally affecting some of us."

After her interview went viral on social media, several people began empathizing with Rashmika saying that she doesn’t deserve such hate.

Rashmika Mandanna had two releases in January - the Tamil film 'Varisu' and the Hindi film 'Mission Majnu'. 'Varisu' stars Thalapathy Vijay, while 'Mission Majnu' stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.