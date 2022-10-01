Rashmika Mandanna Roped In For Tiger Shroff's 'Rambo' Remake? Check Details

Rashmika Mandanna has a trail of interesting Hindi movies in the pipeline following her amazing performance in Sukumar's Pushpa. From Goodbye, Mission Majnu, Animal and more, Rashmika has become a top pick for many filmmakers, with recent reports suggesting that she'll also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in an action-packed entertainer.

According to Pinkvilla, Tiger and Rohit Dhawan are teaming up for the Rambo remake, which will be backed by Siddharth Anand. The publication's source stated that Rashmika is in conversation with both Rohit and Anand to play the female lead, however, things are yet to be materialised on paper.

"Rashmika and Tiger were supposed to team up on Screw Dheela, but the collaboration fell through for various reasons. But it seems destiny wants the two of them to team up on another action extravaganza," the insider informed and added, "Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand have initiated conversations with Rashmika to play the female lead of Rambo. The actress has shown keen interest, however, things are yet to be on paper yet."

The movie is expected to go on floors in 2023, when both Rashmika and Tiger wrap up their latest work commitments. The source added, "It will be Tiger Shroff’s next after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor will be shooting for BMCM from January to April, before taking a short break and straight away jumping into the world of Rambo. Rashmika too will complete shooting for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun in that span of time."

More on Tiger and Rashmika's work front

Tiger will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is slated to release in December 2023. He also has Ganapath and Screw Dheela in the pipeline. On the other hand, Rashmika will be seen in the sequel of Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan as well as Animal and Mission Majnu.

