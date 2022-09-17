Rashmika Mandanna Seeks Blessings At Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Ahead Of Hindi Debut

Rashmika Mandanna, who has given several blockbuster films in a short span of time, is set to make her Hindi cinema debut with Goodbye. The movie will see Mandanna play the role of legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's carefree daughter. As the movie's release date is inching closer, Mandanna is on a promotional spree and was recently in Delhi for the same. The actor also visited Gurudwara Bangla Saheb to seek blessings.

A video of Rashmika Mandanna is currently surfacing on the internet in which she could be seen visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi. In the clip, the actor wore a blue-coloured sharara set as she entered the Gurudwara premises with her bodyguards. She also prayed at the holy place and was seen smiling during her visit.

Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the massive meal that she enjoyed in Delhi. In the photo, the Pushpa star was seen sitting in a white robe with a variety of dishes placed in front of her. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "When in Dilli... let's hog on - dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab..." "Okay I ordered a lot...," she added.

As the actor left Delhi, she dropped some pictures of her donning a blue ethnic outfit. In the caption, the actor penned how she enjoyed her time in the capital city and also revealed her plans for the next time she will visit it. Rashmika wrote, "Thankyou Delhi you were too sweet. Next time let’s go for a momo date."

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. The film will also feature Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover. She will also star in two more Hindi films - Mission Majnu and Animal. The actor will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, and share the screen space with Vijay in Varisu.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna