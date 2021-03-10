Rashmika Mandanna Shares 'face-off' photo With Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share a photo with Sidharth Malhotra. In the photo, Mandanna can be seen on the right whereas Sidharth can be seen on the left like a 'face-off' photo. Rashmika even wrote 'face-off' and tagged Sidharth in the photo. Both the actors are currently working on the sets of their upcoming movie, Mission Majnu.

Rashmika Mandanna's 'face-off' with Sidharth Malhotra

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller in which Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead. The story revolves around a covert operation of 1970-1980 which explores the changed relationship between India and Pakistan after the covert operation. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Actors such as Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra will also play crucial roles in the movie.

Mission Majnu is being shot in Lucknow for the past few weeks now. Rashmika has joined Sidharth to complete her portion of the movie. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna in a statement said that Mission Majnu has given her the opportunity of feeling nervousness, excitement, and butterflies of a debutante all over again. She recently shared a boomerang video in which Rashmika announced that she has started shooting for Mission Majnu.

In the video, Rasmika Mandanna can be spotted behind a clapboard of Mission Majnu. She took to Instagram and wrote "Mission Majnu Day 1" and tagged the cast and crew of the movie. Take a look at her post below.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika Mandana was last seen in the 2021 movie called Pogaru in which she played the role of Geetha. In 2020, she gave back-to-back hits with her movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. She is currently managing a lot of projects together. Apart from Mission Majnu, the actor is reportedly working on Sulthan, Pushpa, and Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu. The movie Sulthan will mark her debut in the Tamil film industry. She also made her Hindi music video debut recently with Badshah by starring in the music video of Top Tucker along with Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Image Credits: @rashmika_mandanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.