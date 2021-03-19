Rashmika Mandanna Shares Selfie From Sets Of 'Mission Majnu' Shoot

Mission Majnu is one of the highly awaited films of Sidharth Malhotra this year. This film was announced a few months back and fans have been waiting for the first glimpse of the film ever since. While the shooting of this film has begun only recently, the actors and makers have kept the important details of this project behind the curtain. However, the female lead of Mission Majnu, Rahmika Mandanna, has shared a small glimpse from the film’s shoot on her Instagram story, which also features her co-star Sidharth, with both of them hiding their faces.

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of Mission Majnu shoot

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in Hindi films with Mission Majnu. The film is finally in the production phase, after it was announced a few months back. Rashmika had recently headed to Lucknow to shoot this film with the rest of the cast and crew, according to Pinkvilla. In her recent Instagram story, the actor has shared a selfie from the shoot along with Sidharth and producer Amar Butala. While both the actors have kept their faces covered, Amar is seen making a funny expression for the camera.

Image courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

With the picture being titled ‘Night shoot’, Rashmika has also shared the exact date and time of the shoot. It is mentioned in the story that the shoot was going on till late night at 2 a.m. on March 19. Rashmika had earlier shared a short video that showed her using the clapperboard of this film, which had generated a lot of excitement among the netizens for this film. Further details about this upcoming movie are expected to be shared soon.

Rashmika Mandanna has previously worked in a list of regional Indian films, which includes Kannada as well as Telugu films. Some of her popular films include Sarileru Neekevvaru, Geetha Govindam, Bheeshma and others. She was last seen in the Kannada film Pogaru, which was released a month back. Interestingly, along with Hindi films, Rashmika will also be making her debut in Tamil films with Sulthan, which stars her in the lead role opposite Karthi.

