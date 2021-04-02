Rashmika Mandanna Starts Shooting For Second Bollywood Project 'Goodbye'

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actor known for her Kannada and Telugu language films. Marking her presence in the South Indian industry as the highest-paid actor, she is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She will be seen in an upcoming Hindi film titled Mission Majnu. Film critic Taran Adarsh has now tweeted and announced Rashmika Mandanna’s second Bollywood project, Goodbye.

Rashmika to star in 'Goodbye'

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that Rashmika Mandanna will star in Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Balaji Telefilms. He announced that filming of Goodbye has commenced. Taran Adarsh's tweet read, "AMITABH - RASHMIKA MANDANNA IN #GOODBYE: SHOOT STARTS... #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna star in #Goodbye... Directed by Vikas Bahl... Produced by #Balaji Telefilms and #Reliance Entertainment... Filming has commenced."(sic).

He also shared a few glimpses of the Muhrat ceremony, held before the shooting started. Goodbye cast also includes popular TV actor Shivin Narang, making his debut in Bollywood. Rashmika Mandanna's fans on Twitter sent her good wishes through social media. One Twitter user wrote, "Blockbuster Coming", while another wished her "All the very best".(sic) The filmmakers are yet to declare Goodbye release date.

Blockbuster coming ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ — Jacqueine Fernandez (@jaacquelinef143) April 2, 2021

All the very best ðŸ‘ðŸ’¯ — pradeep (@pradeepjaipur1) April 2, 2021

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her films Geetha Govindam, Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Yajamana, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Chamak. She made her debut in the film industry with the film Kirik Party and got her breakthrough with the film Chamak. She will be seen making her debut with the Bollywood film Mission Majnu. It is a spy-thriller film directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film features Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

It also stars Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. The film is expected to release by the end of this year. Apart from Bollywood films, Rashmika will also star in two Telugu films, Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Her upcoming Telugu film Pushpa is an action thriller film directed by Sukumar.The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil along with Rashmika Mandanna.

(Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)