Rashmika Mandanna Waves At Paps, Vaani Kapoor Stuns In Casuals; Celebs Spotted On June 25

Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Rashmika Mandanna and more B-town celebrities were spotted out and about in the city on June 25. Take a look:

Written By
Swati Singh
Rakul Preet
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Bandra and she looked chic in a pink coloured crop top and blue jeans.

Yami Gautam
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Yami Gautam was clicked outside a salon in Bandra and the actor looked super cute in a white tee-shirt and pastel-coloured shorts.

Rashmika Mandanna
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rashmika Mandanna donned a bright yellowish-orange coloured co-ord set as she headed towards a dubbing studio in Juhu.

Neha Dhupia
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia donned a striped kaftan dress for her Saturday outing with friends and she posed for the cameras with all smiles.

Nataša Stanković Pandya
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nataša Stanković Pandya was clicked out and about in the city with her mother-in-law and Hardik Pandya's mom, Nalini Pandya.

Shibani Dandekar
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Months after their wedding, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar were seen heading out of a restaurant in Bandra.

Anusha Dandekar
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anusha Dandekar also joined the newlyweds at the restaurant and she looked pretty in a crop top and a denim skirt.

Vaani Kapoor
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Spotted at Maddock Office, Vaani Kapoor, who will be next seen in 'Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, donned a sheer white tee-shirt teamed up with yellow pants & white sneakers.

Yami gautam, bollywood, vaani kapoor
