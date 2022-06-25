Rashmika Mandanna Waves At Paps, Vaani Kapoor Stuns In Casuals; Celebs Spotted On June 25

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Bandra and she looked chic in a pink coloured crop top and blue jeans.
Yami Gautam was clicked outside a salon in Bandra and the actor looked super cute in a white tee-shirt and pastel-coloured shorts.
Rashmika Mandanna donned a bright yellowish-orange coloured co-ord set as she headed towards a dubbing studio in Juhu.
Neha Dhupia donned a striped kaftan dress for her Saturday outing with friends and she posed for the cameras with all smiles.
Nataša Stanković Pandya was clicked out and about in the city with her mother-in-law and Hardik Pandya's mom, Nalini Pandya.
Months after their wedding, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar were seen heading out of a restaurant in Bandra.
Anusha Dandekar also joined the newlyweds at the restaurant and she looked pretty in a crop top and a denim skirt.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.