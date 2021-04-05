Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday: Sidharth Malhotra Has Heartwarming Message For His Co-star

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to wish his co-star Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday. In the photo, Rashmika and Sidharth can be seen reading a script. On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, Sidharth also wrote a heartwarming message for her.

Sidharth Malhotra wishes Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday

Sidharth Malhotra is currently working with Rashmiika Mandanna on their upcoming project, Mission Majnu. On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram story from the sets of Mission Majnu. Sidharth also wrote a heartwarming message and said, "Happy birthday @rahmiika_mandanna From script reading to performing, it's been super fun... Lots of love and good wishes to you on this day". Take a look at the photo below.

Several celebrities from the regional cinema also wished Rashmika on her birthday. On the occasion of Rashmika's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Sulthan launched her song from the movie. Rashmika took to Twitter to share her excitement for the release of her song. Check out her tweet below.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are currently working on their upcoming spy-thriller movie Mission Majnu. Mission Majnu is based on the real-life events of 1970 in which a covert mission changed the relationship between two countries, India and Pakistan. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Mission Majnu will be the debut film of Rashmika Mandanna in Bollywood. Actors such as Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra will also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Student Of The Year. He then starred in several popular movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Brothers, and Kapoor & Sons. He then appeared in several action-thriller films like A Gentleman and Aiyaary. In Aiyaary, he played the role of Jai Bakshi along with Manoj Bajpayee. He is currently working on several projects, including films like Thank God and Mission Majnu. His film Shershah was set to release in on July 3, 2020, but got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was last seen in 2019, in the movie Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavan.

