Today's News: Rashmika’s BTS Video On 'Dear Comrade', Sushant's Case Updates & More

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has shocked several people in the film industry. Mumbai Police has started an investigation into any possible foul play related to the actor's death. The Bihar Police have now sent a 4-person team to Mumbai to further investigate the case.

Besides this, today's entertainment headlines include Rashmika Mandanna’s BTS video on Dear Comrade and Bollywood actress Kumkum’s demise. Here is the entertainment news recap of the day.

Rashmika Mandanna’s BTS video on 'Dear Comrade':

Recently the Telugu film actress Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a post about her 2019 Telugu romance drama, Dear Comrade. Rashmika appears to be taking physical training in the Instagram video.

Further, she also wrote a motivational caption for the Instagram post. her caption read, "One Year of Dear Comrade

being a woman..

Being a fighter..

Being real..

Fight for what you love..

Taking you through my journey of me from not knowing how to hold a cricket bat to having a kickass front-drive posture (at least )

Trust me when I say this.. anything....ANYTHING is possible if you make up your mind.. it’ll take time but it’s possible..

you’ll get there.. just practice, have patience and a little bit of faith in yourself..

Sending you guys power and love in a package"! You can check out Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post here:

Lata Mangeshkar mourns Bollywood actress Kumkum’s demise:

Bollywood lost the Lalkaar actress, Kumkum, today. The actress was 86 years old. Bollywood’s ace singer, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her grief about the sad demise. You can check out Lata Mangeshkar’s Tweet here:

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki jaani maani abhinetri Kumkum ji ka dehaant hua. Mujhe ye sunke bahut dukh hua.Allah unko jannat naseeb karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 28, 2020

Bihar Police sends a 4- member team to Mumbai to further investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

As per reports, Sushant’s family recently approached the Bihar Police. Sushant’s family was not happy with the course of investigation followed by the Mumbai Police. Further, the family hasn’t ruled out the conspiracy angle yet. As per reports, the Bihar Police sent a four-member team to Mumbai yesterday. This was done to further investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Shekhar Kumar slams the publication which mocked Sushant Singh Rajput:

Recently, Bollywood actor Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter to slam the publication that mocked Sushant Singh Rajput. As of yesterday, Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani also raised their voice against the 2017 publication which mocked Sushant Singh Rajput. You can check out Shekhar Kapur’s tweet here:

Bollywood action director Parvez Khan passes away:

As of today, Bollywood also lost the famous action director Parvez Khan to a heart attack. As per reports, Khan was rushed to the hospital when he complained of chest pains. Parvez Khan was just 55 years old. Bollywood actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter to share their condolences. You can check out the Tweets here:

Heartfelt condolences to the family !! May he rest in peace!!!🙏🙏 https://t.co/yh00AgRHMe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 27, 2020

Another filmi brother passes on.. #ParvezKhan a prominent and highly proficient action director of indian cinema was a great guy and a ‘dildaar’. God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the grave loss #RIPhttps://t.co/fPjZzf1BCo — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 27, 2020

