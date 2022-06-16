'Rashtra Kavach OM': First Song 'Kala Sha Kala' From Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Out; Watch

The much-anticipated action-drama film Rashtra Kavach OM starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi has been constantly making the headlines since it was announced.

The makers of the film dropped their first song - Kala Sha Kala - today (Juen 16) and it is safe to say that the song will be an unabashed party anthem for the year. The song is performed by one of the most gracious dancers in the industry, Elnaaz Norouzi, and composed by Amjad Nadeem and Enbee. The groovy lyrics are penned by Kumaar and sung in the melodious voice of Raahi and Dev Negi.

More about the film

Apart from the two stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles. While the film is currently a few weeks away from its release date, its makers recently fueled fans' excitement by unveiling its trailer.

Presented by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, Rashtra Kavach OM is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1 July 2022.

The trailer of Rashtra Kavach OM features some high-octane action and heavy-duty stunts. The trailer begins with Jackie Shroff, who portrays a nuclear scientist, expressing the importance of a nuclear test. The next few scenes see him getting kidnapped which leaves a question if he has been abducted or if he has colluded with a foreign power. A voiceover by Ashutosh Rana is then heard saying, "This mission can be completed by only one warrior and his name is Om."

The clip further gives a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapoor in a fierce avatar and doing some high-octane action stunts. The trailer also features Sanjana Sanghi taking up an action role for the first time ever.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)