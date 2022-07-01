'Rashtra Kavach OM' Twitter Review: Fans Give Mixed Reactions, Call It 'massy Entertainer'

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to mesmerise fans with his power-packed performance in the latest release Rashtra Kavach OM which released today. The film directed by Kapil Verma also stars Sanjana Sanghi alongside the Kalank actor. From redundant background scores to some high-octane action sequences, the film has been garenring mixed bag of reactions from the fans and avid moviegoers.

Aditya, who had undergone massive training and physical transformation for his role as a RAW agent, pull off his character stupendously with fans drooling over his rough look. His chiselled body and beard look, keeps up with the expectations of his rugged on screen appearance. Apart from Kapur, Sanjana also passes with flying colours. Other than the two stars, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Netizens hail action sequences in Rashtra Kavach OM

One of the users who was fascinated by the action sequences in the film termed it a mass entertainer and wrote, "#RashtraKavachOM – Massy Entertainer!! #AdityaRoyKapur delivers amazing acting and how." Another user who seems to be in the theatre updated his status and wrote, "Now watching #OmTheBattleWithin." A third user who seems t be not impressed with the film's concept compared the action sequences with Dhaakad and Baagi 3. "The screenplay and the narration lack the punch and are not up to the mark." Another Twitter user who has pinned high hopes on the makers wrote how he believes that this film will help in Aditya's career upliftment.

#RashtraKavachOM – Massy Entertainer!!!

Kapil Verma’s OM seems like a tribute to the Salman Khan Films, but we aren’t complaining. #AdityaRoyKapur delivers and how. See it to believe it.https://t.co/jwhM1kQwfC

PK Verdict Silver🌟🌟🌟@PaperdollEnt@sanjanasanghi96 @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/xuUvC5C1mk — Prakash Khetpal (@pkverdicts) July 1, 2022

#OM is another Dhaakad with the climax of Baaghi 3.



The screenplay and the narration lack the punch and are not up to the mark.

Aditya Roy Kapur is simply wasted. He is trying hard to be Arnold. Action scenes will make your eyes bleed.



⭐️1/2

#RashtraKavachOM #OMreview pic.twitter.com/NhnwT7Gl0h — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) July 1, 2022

#AdityaRoyKapur Have a feeling that this one is gonna get some seeti maar response indeed in single screen theatres. #Om could well help #AdityaRoyKapur build a career ??? #AdityaRoyKapur #adityaroykapurfc 😍😍😍 — sameer khan 🌎🇮🇳☪️ (@AryanKh87517848) July 1, 2022



Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. Earlier, a video shared by makers showed Jackie Shroff as a nuclear scientist, however, the plot of the film seems to take a turn when he is abducted. This is when Aditya Roy Kapoor makes an entrance in his fierce avatar and is seen performing several nail-biting action stunts.

Looking at the mixed reviews that the film has received, it is believed that the movie will rake in decent numbers on the first day. Rashtra Kavach Om is also expected to face the heat of R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which was also released in theatres today. The film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan.

