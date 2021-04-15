Rasika Dugal Aka Beena Tripathi Shares Mirzapur BTS Pic & Talks About Lockdown Blues

Ace actor Rasika Dugal took to her Instagram to share a positive message and ignite some hope in the hearts of her fans amid the current Covid-19 gloom. Talking about the current temporary lockdown that has been imposed by the government to curb the chain of active cases in the city, Rasika Dugal used her famous dialogue from the web series Mirzapur to ask fans to have some hope amid the coronavirus scare.

Rasika Dugal shares Mirzapur BTS

Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of her popular web series Mirzapur, Rasika Dugal in true Beena Tripathi style wrote, "To everyone feeling lockdown blues - Hum bhi survive karenge, tum bhi survive karoge." The actor shared a Mirzapur BTS still in which her character Beena Tripathi is dressed in a blue Banarasi saree with kohl-rimmed eyes, gold jewellery and sindoor resting in the middle part of her hair.

Netizens react to Rasika Dugal's Instagram post

Rasika's onscreen daughter-in-law from Mirzapur, Isha Talwar left a hilarious comment on the actor's post by writing, "Aap meri bhi baat kar rahi hai na,Sasuma?" which loosely translates to " Are you talking about me, mother in law?" Fans of the actor were reminded of Beena Tripathi's fearless avatar and went gaga over her look and complimented her for her brilliant performance as the Tripathi bahu. Read some of the fan comments below:

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Rasika Dugal in the Amazon Prime series plays the role of Beena Tripathi a woman who is married to the most top-notch gangster of the city Mirzapur and while her family holds a lot of power over the city, the story inside the household is completely different. She is sexually abused by her father in law and find herself caught in the power tussle that is happening in her family. Her character has seen a lot of growth in the past two seasons of Mirzapur as she turns from a naive and scared girl into a fearless woman who is a force to be reckoned with. The second season ends with Beena emerging victorious as she kills her abuser in the series, pits her husband Kaleen Tripathi against his son Munna Tripathi so that she can secure the Mirzapur throne for her newborn son.

On the work front, Rasika Dugal was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar sci-fi series Ok Computer which released on March 26 and starred Vijay Verma, Radhika Apte and Jackie Shroff as well.

